Installation Showcase: October 2010

PROJECT/LOCATION





Pinellas County School District,

Largo, FL

Consultant and/or Installer

KEANE ACOUSTICS; BCI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Challenge

Upgrade the auditoriums in 16 performing arts centers shared among 141 elementary, middle, high and specialty public schools to meet the demands of the growing performing arts program, beginning with three Performing Arts Schools— Dunedin, Lakewood, and Largo High.

Equipment Highlights

Two Community ENTASYS three-way, column line-array modules for either side of the stage in each venue.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Grace United Methodist

Paynesville, MN

Consultant and/or Installer

INTERMEDIA SYSTEMS GROUP

Challenge

Increase coverage and dynamic range of the sound system for the 250-seat church as it incorporates more contemporary elements into services, including video capture for in-house playback and broadcast on a local cable channel.

Equipment Highlights

Yamaha installation series loudspeakers and sub powered by two Ashly ne800 amps and one ne1600 amp; RCF 55 70-volt two-way speakers powered by an SRA 4075; Audio-Technica wireless mics; Yamaha LS9 digital FOH console; Biamp Nexia DSP; Vaddio WallVIEW HD PTZ cameras and ProductionVIEW HD Controller; Sharp 65-inch video displays.

PROJECT/LOCATION





First United Methodist

Jonesboro, AR

Consultant and/or Installer

ELITE MULTIMEDIA

Challenge

Upgrade the sound system in the main 1,000-seat sanctuary with a deep balcony that wraps around the stage and stained glass in the outer walls.

Equipment Highlights

Room modeling with EVA Design Assistant; center-flown array of five EVA-2082S full-range dual element line array modules; two EVF-1152/94 15-inch full-range cabinets for side fill and one EVF-1122/96 12-inch full-range cabinet pointing down and back for choir fill; NetMax N8000-1500 digital matrix controller for processing and under-balcony delay; Electro- Voice CPS 2.12 and CPS 4.5 multi-channel amps.

PROJECT/LOCATION





InterfaceFLOR

LaGrange, GA

Consultant and/or Installer

GEORGIA HOME THEATER

Challenge

Update video wall projection displays in InterfaceFLOR’s Aware House Showroom Building to improve color and edge blending.

Equipment Highlights

Two TV One C2-6104 multi-window video processors; four TV One C2-2450A edge blenders; and two TV One 1T-DA- 552 DVI distribution amplifiers.

PROJECT/LOCATION





West Virginia University Coliseum

Morgantown, WV

Consultant and/or Installer

ACOUSTICAL DESIGN GROUP; PANASONIC’S TECH SERVICES GROUP

Challenge

Cope with reflections and lobing caused by the concrete surfaces and roof of the 14,000-seat home to West Virginia University men’s basketball team, with a new audio system and the installation of a new NBA-style video scoreboard and a lighting system.

Equipment Highlights

Main Bowl System: JBL PD5212/64, PD5212/95, and PD5322/64, with 10 PD5122 low-frequency loudspeakers alternating with other PD Series models; one JBL ASB6118 sub on top of scoreboard; a top satellite ring of PD5212/64 loudspeakers ties into a circular catwalk, covering two-thirds of the top deck. Crown CTs amplifiers power the system.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Signature Theatre

Arlington, VA

Consultant and/or Installer

BEXEL BROADCAST SERVICES

Challenge

Selecting a wireless microphone system that could readily adapt to ever-changing frequency characteristics triggered by nearby airports, radio and TV stations, the Pentagon, and countless other users of wireless frequencies.

Equipment Highlights

A 24-channel Lectrosonics wireless system with 24 SMa Super-Miniature Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters and four Venue Series receiver mainframes—each stocked with six VRT receiver modules.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Washington State Bar Association

Seattle, WA

Consultant and/or Installer

ADVANCED BROADCAST SOLUTIONS

Challenge

Create a hybrid experience where both local and remote audiences are distinct and yet equal in a new conference center with live, multi-camera webcasts of classes.

Equipment Highlights

Conference Center: Two ceiling-mounted Christie LX650 XGA LCD projectors; two Da-Lite Advantage retractable screens; one ceiling-mounted Panasonic AW-HE100 robotic PTZ HD camera and two manned JVC GY-DV550 cameras; Sennheiser and Audio-Technica podium and lavalier mics. Control Room: Broadcast Pix Slate 100 video production system; Symetrix SymNet audio processing system.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Mickey Gilley’s At Treasure Island

Las Vegas, NV

Consultant and/or Installer

TECHNOLOGIES UNDER

Challenge

Design a full concert sound system for the 600-capacity club’s stage in a large, live, open space.

Equipment Highlights

Left and right flown arrays of four Renkus-Heinz PN102LAR self-powered, RHAON-equipped line array loudspeakers per side; DR18-2 dual 18-inch self-powered subs mounted underneath the stage; House System: 30 Renkus-Heinz CFX121 loudspeakers; Crown CTs-series amps; BSS Soundweb London for system drive and processing.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Hamilton City Hall

Hamilton, ON, Canada

Consultant and/or Installer

NATIONWIDE AUDIO VISUAL

Challenge

Eliminate crackling and intermittent audio and omni mic bleeding with a new conference system.

Equipment Highlights

17 Televic V5B 5500 delegate voting panels with chip card readers and two DLCD 550 chairman and deputy chairman interfaces with chip card readers powered by Televic TCS 5500-S management software on a CPU 5500 central processor; TGM 406 and LS 5500 loudspeakers; Sennheiser assistive listening system with four SZI 1015 IR emitters 12 Sennheiser RI 150S receivers and PX 100 headphones.

PROJECT/LOCATION





New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Charlotte, NC

Consultant and/or Installer

ROCK ’N’ ROAD

Challenge

Overcome structural limitations which limited loudspeaker hang height for the 2,500-seat sister location to New Birth’s Atlanta house of worship.

Equipment Highlights

LCR arrays with 18 KF730s and six EAW SB730 compact line array subwoofers with three SB1000z subwoofers on the floor for low-end support; six JF50z compact loudspeakers for front fills and six JF80z loudspeakers under-balcony fill; EAW DX8 DSP digital matrix mixer and DX810 DSP-based digital audio mixer and signal processors; EAW UX8800 digital signal processor with EAW Focusing technology.