LOUD Technologies Names T.J. Smith President and General Manager Of EAW

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has appointed T.J. Smith as president and general manager.

Prior to joining EAW, Smith held a variety of leadership roles within Harman. His most recent assignments include four years as general manager of the company’s operation in Shenzhen, China and management of the signal processing brands based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Professional audio has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Smith. “EAW is a legendary brand with a distinguished history of innovation. Joining this team is an honor. I look forward to learning from everyone here and helping lead EAW into its next season of growth.”

The addition of Smith to the organization combined with the retirement of Kenton Forsythe has facilitated the transition of Jeff Rocha into the role of EVP of strategy and business development where he can focus his efforts on a forward-looking product roadmap as well as help grow the EAW footprint in core vertical markets.

Smith holds an engineering degree from Oral Roberts University and an MBA from Indiana University. He is in the process of relocating to the company’s headquarters in Whitinsville, MA.

“We are thrilled to have TJ join EAW and the larger LOUD management team,” said Mark Graham, LOUD CEO. “The combination of his engineering and industry background together with his proven business acumen brings a powerful and complementary skill set to our team. The possibilities for EAW are extremely exciting and the timing is ideal as the brand is well-positioned to accelerate the pace of its market-changing innovations.”