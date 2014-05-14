LOUD Appoints Raymond Tee as Mackie APAC Product Specialist

LOUD Technologies' Music Gear Group has appointed Raymond Tee Mackie APAC region product specialist.

Raymond Tee, Mackie APAC region product specialist.

Based in Malaysia, Tee joins LOUD with 11 years' experience in the live sound industry and an advanced engineering diploma in electronics. Prior to LOUD, Tee worked as operations manager for one of the largest rental companies in Malaysia, Singesen Technical Production Sdn Bhd. He also held positions with Harman Malaysia as an application engineer, as well as in pro audio distribution. Tee will report to Rohan Smith, LOUD director of APAC Music Gear sales.

"We are delighted to have Raymond join the LOUD team at this very exciting time for product innovation across the Mackie portfolio, and the corresponding growth in the APAC region," Smith said. "Raymond will add another dimension to our Mackie distributor support capabilities and is further evidence of our continued investment in region-wide partnership and market development. This new role will ensure we provide the fastest-possible in-region support to our partners' training, technical and customer engagement activities, and to fully drive the rollout of some revolutionary Mackie products in the coming months."