Presentation Switchers Selects Wired In Media for Southeast

Presentation Switchers, Inc., a U.S. based audio-visual manufacturing company located in Los Angeles, CA, has selected Wired In Media to lead its sales efforts in Florida.

Gene Beckstein.

Wired In Media, an independent manufacturer’s representative based in Punta Gorda, FL, will provide product education, sales, and overall dealer support for Presentation Switcher’s (PS) customers throughout the State of Florida.

“Florida is a valuable market for us,” said Phil Hale, PS’s president and CEO. “It’s home to the largest AV integrator in the world, U.S.’s largest marine integrator, and boasts the fourth largest state GDP. It’s been an exhausting process finding the right Rep for us in this region and we are pleased to announce our relationship with Wired In Media. Gene Beckstein and his team share a common mantra that exceptional customer service combined with innovative value-oriented products result in satisfied long term customers.”