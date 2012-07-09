NEC Display Solutions Launches Two OPS Devices

NEC Display Solutions of America has launched two additional Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) compliant computers for seamless integration with select NEC large-screen displays and multimedia projectors.

The OPS platform is an industry-wide standard for the design and development of digital signage to simplify installation and maintenance. These internal PCs can run multiple video formats and high-definition content at 1080p and are targeted for use with digital signage in airports, quick-service restaurants, education, rental and staging, corporate lobbies, healthcare facilities and retail stores.

The new OPS-PCIC family utilizes Intel Sandy Bridge microarchitecture with a 2.5GHz Dual Core i5 CPU and 2GB of RAM. With an integrated Ethernet connection, a DisplayPort output and four USB ports, connectivity is easy to manage and simple to use. The OPS-PCIC family includes the following models:

· OPS-PCIC-5WH, Windows 7 Embedded and 250GB disk drive

· OPS-PCIC-5WS, Windows 7 Embedded and 32GB solid state drive

“Customers can enjoy simplified and seamless integration with the OPS devices because DVI video, stereo audio, RS232 control and power are all passed internally from the display to the OPS device,” said Rachel Karnani, product manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “The OPS devices are durable and protected with an all-stainless steel chassis, as well as integrated cooling fans. With both Intel- and AMD-based platforms, NEC’s OPS portfolio is poised to match the broad spectrum of customer requirements.”

The new models join the OPS-PCIA, OPS-PCAFQ and OPS-PCAF families of OPS PCs, which provide customers with a variety of performance options from entry-level to high-end:

· The OPS-PCIA devices utilize a second generation Intel Dual Core ATOM-based processor coupled with an Nvidia ION2 GPU and are ideal for most commercial applications

· The OPS-PCAFQ devices consist of an AMD Fusion Quad Core APU with integrated ATI graphics. These models are built to handle the most high-end digital content

· The OPS-PCAF devices operate with AMD’s 1.6 GHz Dual Core Fusion processor and integrated ATI graphics. These are ideal for running most types of content

· All OPS devices are made with a sturdy steel chassis to protect internal components during handling and installation