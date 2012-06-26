C2G Names AVI-SPL Partner of the Year

AVI-SPL was presented with C2G's (Cables To Go) Partner of The Year award at its Partner Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, June 13, 2012 at InfoComm.

To qualify for the award, C2G performs an in-depth evaluation across four key dimensions. C2G looks at each partner's total revenue, engagement with various internal departments, loyalty as represented by the amount of market share the partnership has jointly secured, and the extent and diversity of the partner's product portfolio.

"AVI-SPL is honored to be recognized by C2G as Partner of the Year," said CEO John Zettel. "Our business together has thrived over the past few years as both companies have broadened the products and services we offer."