BTX Selected as Distributor by Just Add Power

Hawthorne, NY--BTX Technologies announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Just Add Power.

Under this agreement, BTX will distribute the complete line of Just Add Power HDMI over IP transceivers, as well as provide system configuration and technical support.

Just Add Power's HD/IP technology allows an HDMI signal to be sent simultaneously to one or more HDMI displays over a single CatX cable Ethernet infrastructure, allowing installers to distribute digital content from multiple sources to practically any number of remote displays on a LAN. Sources can be rack centralized, decentralized, or a mixture of both. Cascading multiple Ethernet switches allow displays to be located far away from the source devices, while sustaining consistent 1080p video and sound quality.

Ideal for digital signage and other commercial applications, Just Add Power’s cost-effective first-generation (1G) HD/IP transmitters/receivers use JPEG compression to fit the signal onto a 100BT network with minimal impact on image quality. Second-generation (2G) HD/IP transmitters/receivers use a patented process to send visually lossless 1080p video — virtually identical to a direct HDMI cable connection — across a 1000BT network. In addition, 2G models are bolstered with 2-way RS-232 communication capabilities for powerful system control of individual source and display functions.

“Our HDMI over IP transceivers are recent additions to our product line-up, so many in the commercial market are not aware of the benefits these solutions provide when it comes to distributing HD content,” said Ed Qualls, president of Just Add Power. “BTX was an easy choice to change that. With their extensive dealer network, the company exposes our product line to a much wider range of integrators. In addition, with BTX’s reputation for exceptional technical support, our customers can rest assured that their systems will always be configured correctly.”

“Just Add Power’s HDMI over IP solutions are changing the way installers think about HD content in commercial installations by bringing the flexibility, scope, and scalability of everyday Ethernet networks to the world of AV distribution,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “We are pleased to offer these unique solutions to our customers, which allow them to build their HDMI matrix as big as they like with no limitations.”

BTX will debut the Just Add Power solutions at InfoComm 2012 on June 13-15, in booth C7342.