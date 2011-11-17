InfoComm Elects Board of Directors

Fairfax, VA--InfoComm International has announced election results for the 2012 InfoComm International board of directors.

Johanne Belanger of AVW-TELAV has been elected secretary-treasurer, and Andrew Milne, Ph.D. of Tidebreak, Inc. and Jan Sandri of FSR, Inc. will serve two-year terms on the InfoComm board of directors. In addition, Matt Emerson, CTS, of CEAVCO Audio Visual and Thierry Ollivier

of projectiondesign have been appointed to serve two-year terms on the board of directors by the Leadership Development Committee.

InfoComm thanks the outgoing Chairman of the Leadership Development Committee Tom Stimson, CTS, of the Stimson Group, Aseem Gupta of Visionaire, and L William Nattress III, CTS-D, CTS-I of Shen Milson & Wilke, Inc. for several years of dedicated service to the InfoComm board of directors.

"Tom has been a wonderful visionary, helping chart the course of our organization as we deal with 21st Century challenges for the audiovisual and information communications industries," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "I also want to thank Aseem Gupta and Bill Nattress for lending their time and talent to the InfoComm board. We are richer for their involvement."

A complete listing of the 2012 InfoComm Bboard of directors appears below:

Jim Ford, PE, Ford Audio-Video Systems, Inc.

Greg Jeffreys, Paradigm Audio Visual Ltd.

Tony Warner, CTS-D, CDT, LEED AP, RTKL

Johanne Belanger, AVW-TELAV Audio Visual Solutions

Thomas Berry, CTS, Verrex Corporation

Matt Emerson, CTS, CEAVCO Audio Visual Co., Inc.

Barry Goldin, CTS Audio Video Systems Inc.

Craig Janssen, LEED AP, Acoustic Dimensions

Andrew Milne, Ph.D., Tidebreak Inc.

Thierry Ollivier, projectiondesign

Jan Sandri, FSR, Inc.

Cory Schaeffer, Listen Technologies Corporation