Listen Technologies Partners with The Bakery Consultants in EMEA

Listen Technologies Corporation has appointed France-based firm The Bakery Consultants to help guide sales and support initiatives in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Russia. The Bakery president and founder Jim Bakker has been named Listen Technologies regional sales manager for these regions. The announcement was made by Tim Schaeffer, Listen Technologies VP of sales worldwide, and reflects the company’s growth and continued emphasis on new sales channels and end users, as well as their ongoing goal of raising awareness about hearing loss and assistive listening.

Jim Bakker

Based just outside of Tours, France, The Bakery is a sales firm representing manufacturers of professional audio products. The company takes pride in its ability to provide a comprehensive sales support mechanism throughout the regions it serves. In his new role with Listen, Bakker (who is fluent in French, Dutch, German, and English) will be charged with the setup and management of distributors and dealers in these regions, and he will help spearhead Listen’s expansion by providing support at hours closer to local time than Listen’s U.S.-based support network.

“Jim Bakker is an excellent addition to the Listen team,” stated Tim Schaeffer. “He understands the ins and outs of the EMEA market, he is fluent in multiple languages, and obviously he is geographically closer to the market – and these are things that put him in the right position to support sales, marketing and training for our brand. As Listen continues our commitment to expansion and serving the global market, partners like Jim will be an indelible asset for Listen, our sales network and our end users.”

Bakker stated, “I am very excited to be working with Listen Technologies to help them expand their reach in EMEA.”