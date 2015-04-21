Listen Technologies, OWI Incorporated Partner

Listen Technologies Corporation, a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of assistive listening products for more than 16 years, is working closely with Carson, CA-based loudspeaker manufacturer OWI Incorporated to offer a customized Listen Technologies assistive listening system (OWI-KSTM-LT-84) compatible with the OWI self-powered speaker amplification system serving the educational market.

Recent changes made in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) classify classrooms as an “assembly area” where assistive listening systems are now required whenever there is a sound system that is integral to the use of the space. The customized Listen Technologies/OWI assistive listening system has been developed to serve this need. Listen and OWI worked together to develop the product, including collateral/support materials needed to easily interface the OWI-KSTM-LT-84 system with the OWI products. The OWI-KSTM-LT-84 is an IR assistive listening system designed as a budget-conscious solution to meet the needs of educators and students from kindergarten through higher ed.



Cory Schaeffer, co-founder and vice president of business development for Listen Technologies said, “Listen Technologies and OWI have always had a friendly relationship and help each other whenever possible, and it’s great to announce a formal partnership with them and fill a need that they have. We look forward to working with the team at OWI.”

“Cory and I have known each other for years, so when this need came up, Listen was the first and only company we thought of,” said Joe Martinez, vice president of OWI.