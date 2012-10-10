Atlona Appoints New Director of Worldwide Sales

Atlona has appointed Mark Vecchiarelli as the company's director of worldwide sales. In his new position, Vecchiarelli will lead Atlona's sales activities across its retail, commercial, and professional A/V product lines through its network of distributors, dealers, manufacturers' sales representatives, and support channels worldwide.

Mark Vecchiarelli, Director of Worldwide Sales, Atlona

"Mark's vast range of technology sales and business development experience make him an excellent fit to lead our team into the next phase of growth," said Ilya Khayn, president and CEO, Atlona. "He has a proven track record of building strong sales organizations for both new and established technology companies, and this is just what we are looking for to take us to the next step in expanding Atlona's global presence."

Vecchiarelli's more than 28 years of experience in sales, marketing, and operations with sub-system, software, and semiconductor companies includes experience in building and managing global sales, support, and distribution in more than 26 countries. Previously, Vecchiarelli held the position of vice president of sales and technical support for RedMere and Analogix, where he accelerated design wins, percentage growth in value-per-design, and revenue growth. He has also held senior sales positions in leading semiconductor firms such as ZettaCom, AMCC, and TranSwitch. Vecchiarelli holds an MBA in strategy and marketing from Pepperdine University, as well as a BSEET in engineering from DeVry Institute of Technology.