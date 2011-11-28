Sony Unveils New Installation Projectors

Park Ridge, NJ--Sony has unveiled its newest installation projectors, combining high brightness and performance flexibility with a lower total cost for budget-conscious applications.

The new models are the VPL-CW255 projector (4,500 lumens, WXGA resolution) and the VPL-CX235 projector (4,100 lumens, XGA resolution).

"Perfect for mid- to large-size classrooms and conference rooms, these new models can allow users to maintain a high level of projected image quality while still being mindful of budget limitations," said Wally Mohri, marketing manager for professional projectors at Sony Electronics.

Adopting Sony's BrightEra 3LCD panels, the new models also incorporate Advanced Crisp Focus Lens technology, 12-bit 3D Digital Gamma Correction circuit and Dynamic Detail Enhancer for superb video playback. Advanced Crisp Focus Lens technology is built from 10 glass lens elements and one aspheric plastic lens, providing high-resolution crisp images with less aberration across the image. Additionally, 12-bit 3D digital gamma correction circuit helps to reproduce smooth gradations and rich gray scale, while Dynamic Detail Enhancer technology enhances video playback for optimal image quality depending on the type of input signal.

These technologies are incorporated in the new products to create a better video viewing and presentation experience.

The new models are designed for optimum energy efficiency, using only 340W to produce 4,500 lumens of color light output for the VPL-CW255 model and 4,100 lumens for the CX235. Also, in the event the projectors are left powered-on while not in use, they automatically detect no change of signal input and will dim the lamp as low as about 30 percent of original brightness to significantly reduce energy consumption.

The expected lamp and filter maintenance time for each model can reach up to 5,000 hours depending on lamp mode selected and operating environment. The synchronized lamp and filter maintenance timing allows users to reduce the numbers of "ladder climbs" for maintenance.

The new models are designed to fit an image on a range of screen sizes in various environments, reducing time and costs for installation. Their "blend-in design" also allows them to match an array of decors and room styles.

They are equipped with 1.5x optical zoom and V: +/-5% H:+/-4% lens shift (H: +/-3% for CW255). In addition to zoom and shift capability, the projectors' geometric correction function, vertical and horizontal key stone correction easily allow users to fit an image squarely on to a screen, even from an offset projection angle. Their lens shift capability and image correction features help reduce the time needed to fine-tune an image position, which will lead to reduced total cost of installation.

The VPL-CX235 is planned to be available in December for an estimated street price of about $1,599, and the VPL-CW255 is planned to be available in January 2012 for an estimated street price of about $1,999.