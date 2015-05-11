Listen Technologies Introduces the TalkPerfect DX



System components from the Listen Technologies TalkPerfect DX Speech Enhancement System, the newest innovation from the ListenLoop line of products powered by Ampetronic. Listen Technologies Corporation has announced the TalkPerfect DX Speech Enhancement System, the newest innovation from the ListenLoop line of products powered by Ampetronic.

Based on proven, reliable and patented technology, the full duplex TalkPerfect system amplifies speech for both customer and staff while minimizing background noise and actively reducing acoustic feedback in environments that include movie theaters, customer return kiosks, security reception desks, banks/post offices, police stations, prison visitor desks, and other noisy spaces where customers and staff are separated by fixed partitions for security or logistical reasons. The TalkPerfect DX Speech Enhancement System improves communication and also effectively increases the speed of transactions and boosts efficiency. Additionally, the system easily integrates with assistive listening counter hearing loops.

Featuring a modular design, contemporary styling, and wide range of accessories, the TalkPerfect DX system is easy to install. The system’s full duplex communication allows natural conversation, and the noise canceling microphones offer high rejection to background noise. Both channels feature independent volume controls, providing clear listening for both users. The TalkPerfect DX amplifier is typically installed below the counter in conjunction with a CLD1 induction loop, providing a fully integrated intercom and control module, with a host of features for integration and versatile use.