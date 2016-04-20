Listen Technologies Expands Executive Leadership

Listen Technologies has appointed several new executives to continue its international growth as well as further its ongoing goal of raising awareness about hearing loss and assistive listening.

Keldon Paxman has been appointed to chief operating officer. Paxman is responsible for company strategy and day-to-day operations. Previously he served as vice president of operations.

Maile Keone has been appointed to chief revenue officer. Keone is responsible for successfully positioning Listen Technologies products in the marketplace and increasing visibility and sales. Previously she served as vice president of sales and marketing.

Tracy Bathurst has been appointed to chief technology officer. Bathurst is responsible for directing Listen Technologiesą efforts to design, build, and perfect functional and innovative wireless communication systems. Previously he served as VP of product management and product development.

Peter Papageorge has been appointed to vice president of sales and marketing in the Americas. Papageorge is responsible to meet the sales forecast, sales budget, and to drive all the regional sales activities in the Americas. Previously he served as director of sales in North America.

In addition, Sam Nord has been promoted to the position of regional sales manager for the western US and Canada, and Kasey Kaumans has been promoted to the position of regional sales manager for the eastern US.

“With these new key positions, Listen Technologies will continue [to] focus on developing innovative new products and growing our international business,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “Both areas are especially important to our growth strategy. We have put together a stellar team of highly qualified and experienced leaders who will help us to dominate the market globally with market changing, innovative new products.”

As part of its International expansion, Listen Technologies products have become available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The company takes pride in its ability to provide a comprehensive sales support mechanism throughout these regions through highly qualified distributors and partners.

“I am honored to be a part of the executive management team at Listen Technologies,” said Peter Papageorge, VP of sales and marketing at Listen Technologies. “I look forward to my continued work with our valued partners as we continue to innovate and bring advanced products to market to grow our business.”