Crestron Marks 5,000 DigitalMedia Certified Professionals

Orlando, FL--Crestron marked the 5,000th DigitalMedia certified professional during training classes at InfoComm 2011.

DigitalMedia Certification-Designer (DMC-D), DigitalMedia Certification-Technician (DMC-T) and DigitalMedia Certification-Engineer (DMC-E) training courses are recognized by InfoComm certification renewal units. Introduced in 2009, Crestron DigitalMedia was developed to meet the challenges of the digital era. DMC certification classes are open to all Crestron dealers, CAIPs and partners.

"We are proud to award the 5,000th DM certification during InfoComm," said Randy Surovy, Crestron Technical Institute training manager. "The fact that Crestron dealers, CAIPs, and partners are investing time and money to be in Orlando for training confirms the value DM certification offers their business."

DMC-D is a free one-day course that concludes with an exam that must be passed to earn certification. A DM Certified Designer understands the fundamental differences between analog and digital systems and the unique design considerations needed to ensure reliable operation.

DMC-T is a one-day, hands-on course that provides the understanding and training necessary to effectively build copper and fiber infrastructures, and to install and test DigitalMedia systems. DMC-T certification is earned after passing the DMC-T exam and practical given at the conclusion of the day.

DMC-E certification is a three-day program that includes the DMC-D certification and DMC-T Certification as part of the curriculum. This program details every aspect of system installation and commissioning. DM Certified Engineers demonstrate proficiency in system setup, diagnostics, testing and reporting.