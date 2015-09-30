Listen Appoints Anew C.T. as Rep for Southern California and Southern Nevada

Listen Technologies Corporation has appointed Anew Communications Technology, Inc. (Anew C.T.) as its manufacturer’s representative firm for Southern California and Southern Nevada.

“Anew C.T. comes to Listen with the absolute highest of recommendations from dealers and consultants in the Southern California and Southern Nevada region," said Sam Nord, Listen Technologies Regional Sales Manager. "The deciding factor in bringing them onboard was the excellent relationships Anew C.T. has with key integrators, resellers, and consultants, both big and small, in the territory. I have little doubt Anew C.T. will exceed our high expectations for sales growth in the region.”



The primary members of the Anew team responsible for the Listen account will be Art Foxall (Greater Los Angeles Area and Las Vegas) and Garrison Parkin (Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial Counties).



“Garrison and I are excited to get started working with the Listen team, and we anticipate accomplishing great things for them,” said Foxall. “We enjoyed visiting Listen’s corporate headquarters in August and receiving in-depth training on the our products and processes.”