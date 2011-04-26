Avlex Features MIPRO 7-Series Wireless Mic Systems

Avlex Corporation is featuring the new MIPRO ACT-7 Series Wideband Wireless Microphone Systems.

The new wideband 7 Series wireless systems cover 216 MHz of UHF spectrum and include the MIPRO ACT-717a single channel, ACT-727a dual channel, and ACT-747a quad channel UHF receivers, the ACT-7Ta wideband UHF bodypack transmitter, and the ACT-7Ha wideband UHF handheld transmitter.

The MIPRO ACT-717a, ACT-727a, and ACT-747a receivers each offer ultra-wide 216 MHz bandwidth (482 - 698 MHz) across three 72 MHz wide bands and provide up to 48 interference-free operating channels in band 5UA and 6UA and up to 44 interference-free operating channels in band 5US-facilitating plenty of choice to identify and select an open frequency, no matter how crowded the RF conditions may be. Band 5UA and 6UA receivers offer 384 selectable preset frequencies and band 5US receivers offer 364 selectable preset frequencies in 15 groups for quick easy set up and operation. A 16th user definable group enables users to select and save up to 16 user-defined presets choosing from 2,881 frequencies in each band.