Stampede Named Canadian Distributor for SEIKI Products

SEIKI Digital, Inc. has appointed Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. to serve as the exclusive Canadian distributor of SEIKI products.



Stampede will distribute SEIKI brand HD LED televisions, soundbars, and Bluetooth audio speakers throughout all territories and market channels, including retail, etail, custom installation, ProAV, and IT market segments. The appointment was announced by SEIKI Digital executive vice president Frank Kendzora and is effective immediately.

“The consumer and commercial market for superior quality affordably priced HD televisions and supporting audio solutions is expanding dramatically as more and more customers come to understand that they do not have to pay more to enjoy a state-of-the-art video and audio experience,” Kendzora said. “SEIKI Digital is at the forefront of providing consumer and commercial customers with a full range of HD LED television that include every major screen size and a complete line up of audio soundbars and Bluetooth speakers. We believe that Stampede has the experience as well as the consumer and commercial buyer networks that can help us to take our sales to a whole new level throughout Canada.”

According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, “Stampede has played a major role in educating our customers to always seek the highest level of value in every system solution they offer their customers. The SEIKI Digital line of HD televisions and audio components offers best-in-class performance, value, and reliability that our customers will immediately appreciate and pass along to their customers.”