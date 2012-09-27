Stampede Continues Tour in Kansas City

Stampede Presentation Products' ProAV dealer tour will continue on Wednesday, October 17, when Stampede brings its Fall 2012 Big Book of AV Tour (BBOAV) to the Kansas City Marriott in Kansas City, MO.





Following its spring tour, the Fall 2012 BBOAV Tour features more products, seminars, and special events, with every aspect specifically designed to help ProAV dealers better meet the needs of their customers. Dealers can register now at bigbookofavtour.com, where they can also find directions and a full list of raffle prizes. The Kansas City event will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.

According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, “The Fall 2012 Big Book of AV Tour offers ProAV dealers the opportunity to learn about the latest in videoconferencing, digital signage, and the newest products that the industry has to offer. The Big Book of AV Tour is the largest dealer show program in North America, and we’re excited to be bringing it to Kansas City, where dealers can receive CTS Certified Training from MediaPOINTE and Sony, meet one-on-one with their Stampede rep, and learn how the Big Book of AV can help improve their business.”

Stampede offers a catalog that now features information on more than 7,967 products from more 90 manufacturers. “Our extensive product selection lets our dealers find the customized solutions that meet their specific needs,” said Kelly. “Our expert knowledge of ProAV combined with our incredible product selection allows us to offer dealers the very best.”

All attendees will receive a $50 AMEX gift card, plus an additional $25 AMEX gift card for each training session they attend, and will be treated to a continental breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and a lunch buffet from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will also be a prize drawing each hour, with the lucky dealers taking home a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, clean power processors, speakers, gift cards, or a 42-inch LCD TV with a Sharp soundbar and Blu-ray player.

The 2012 Big Book of AV Tour features more than 40 exhibitors including Atlona, Benq, BrightSign, Canon, Chief, Christie, Draper, Epson, Gefen, Hall Research, Hitachi, Hitachi StarBoard, Ken-a-vision, Kramer, LG Panels, MediaPOINTE, Mitsubishi, Mustang, NEC, Optoma, Peerless, Perfect Path, Samsung, Sharp and Sony.

Other stops on the Fall 2012 Tour include:

October 24, 2012 New York, NY

November 8, 2012 San Diego, CA

December 5, 2012 Atlanta, GA