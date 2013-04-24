AOPEN Unveils DE67-HAI Digital Engine

The What: AOPEN, manufacturer of digital signage and appliance computing solutions, has unveiled the Digital Engine DE67-HAI, that supports the latest Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT) 8.0 firmware and 3rd generation Intel Core processor family.

Aimed at those with the most demanding multimedia and computational workloads, the DE67-HAI is currently AOPEN’s most powerful small form factor device. Designed for use in digital communications technology solutions, it can also be used as a light server.



The What Else: This small and powerful system offers a range of high end features:

* It supports 2nd generation and 3rd generation Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processor families.

* Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT) lets users query, restore, upgrade, and protect networked digital signage devices remotely. By enabling remote manageability from a central console and allowing users to avoid the expense of on-site technician visits, Intel AMT helps reduce the total cost of ownership.

* Smooth 1080p full HD video playback on multiple displays.

* The DE67-HAI has low noise and low power consumption, which means lower heat dissipation, less energy use, which saves money and supports green computing.

* It has two expansion slots, full size and half size, supporting mSATA.

Why This Matters: Gabriëlle Offringa, marketing manager at AOPEN, says the DE67-HAI is AOPEN's most cutting-edge media player to date.

"We are delighted to offer Intel's advanced technology in our latest Digital Engine," said Offringa. "Its capability and compact form factor make it ideal for signage solutions within retail, finance, hospitality, large enterprises and other major vertical markets with ambitious signage needs. We see the need for video enrichment in advertising and messaging increasing, as marketing professionals become aware of the significant impact of video in their communication strategy."

Elaine Cook, retail strategic marketing director, Intel Corporation, says these solutions will help drive adoption of digital signage.