Lighthouse Direct View LED

Lighthouse Technologies Limited, the direct view LED video display solutions provider with a 20-year history in the USA, is taking orders following the debut of its new Quantum q-Series fine pitch direct-view LED indoor display solutions at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas. The Quantum q-Series displays shown at InfoComm offer the latest in HDR technology—Lighthouse’s proprietary Peak Luminance Enhancement (PLE)—which delivers higher contrast ratios and provides a wider color space for richer colors and more natural images. Quantum q-Series LEDs also include Lighthouse’s Chromatic Modulation Technology (CMT) to prolong LED life and virtually eliminate problems frequently associated with other display solutions.

Lighthouse’s Quantum q-Series fine pitch LED indoor display solutions—available in 1.5mm, 1.8mm or 2.5mm pixel pitch—are designed to support high pixel density indoor applications. But the true differentiation of the q-Series is embedded inside the display, according to Lighthouse.

Available for the first time in the category, Lighthouse’s proprietary Chromatic Modulation Technology (CMT) features an integrated photosensor mounted inside each panel, continuously measuring the output for each LED module. The CMT nerve center automatically corrects for luminance and uniformity, addressing issues that other technologies ignore as they age or when they are swapped out for repair or maintenance. Lighthouse Quantum q-Series LEDs panels eliminate these problems.

The new q-Series also introduces Peak Luminance Enhancement (PLE) for the latest in HDR technology. PLE enhances peak luminance to deliver higher contrast ratios and provides a wider color space for richer colors and more natural images.

The Lighthouse LEAP processor and proprietary processing algorithm convert 8-bit video source materials to 10-bit HDR output, providing a new level of versatility and taking advantage of HDR performance for existing source material.

In addition to the Quantum Q-series, Lighthouse showed at InfoComm 2018, the Dynamic series, that now includes two new sizes to meet a wide variety of commercial applications. A new 104” model fills a niche for digital signage, retail, and hospitality applications.

A stretched aspect ratio 80” version is ideal for specialty applications, including wayfinding. These new models join the current lineup that includes 89” and 118” models in a 16×9 configuration.

Dynamic series displays offer simplified plug and play integration and connect to standard video sources via HDMI, and have a built-in media player with Wi-Fi, LAN, and USB connections for ease of installation and set-up.

For digital signage applications, each display comes with a content management system (CMS), and includes scheduling tools plus a group of pre-designed templates.

The Dynamic is priced competitively with comparably sized flat panel configurations and makes it easy for integrators and consultants to specify and install fine-pitch direct-view LED displays.

For information: http://www.lighthouse-tech.com/