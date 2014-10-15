LifeLine's Advertising Platform at Digital Signage Expo London

LifeLine Digital, a New York City-based startup, announced that the company will be exhibiting at the Digital Signage Expo, October 15 and 16, in London, England. LifeLine Digital's patent-pending interactive platform displays high-definition content and video advertising for brands and marketers. In the U.S., LifeLine Digital is building an out-of-home advertising network via the company's technology located across shopping centers and live event venues.

LifeLine Digital Network

The LifeLine Digital solution is designed to engage consumers while delivering advertising and marketing content that also incorporates native image processing functionality. LifeLine Digital's patent-pending hardware and software offers detailed information for brands and marketers unavailable from most digital-out-of-home networks, including: gender, average length of time for consumer interaction, and much more.

At Digital Signage Expo London, LifeLine Digital will be meeting with current and potential international partners to showcase the platform's benefits for international markets:

Technology Localization – Adhering to Unicode, LifeLine Digital features localized software, which is ideal for international partners seeking to install and use the interactive platform in markets, where language specific experiences are critical. LifeLine Digital's multi-lingual capability currently includes Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazilian), German, Arabic, French, and Russian.

In addition to having FCC certification, LifeLifine Digital's platform is now certified CE, meeting European Economic Area "EEA" requirements.

"Following our successful launch of our experiential advertising platform this past summer, we've been hard at work expanding our presence in the U.S. We've engaged potential real estate partners to expand our advertising network in the U.S.," said David Gabbay, President, LifeLine Digital. "At Digital Signage Expo London, we'll be meeting with prospective international partners, particularly from EMEA, who can distribute our interactive technology in their local markets. We built our solution, from the ground up, to seamlessly enable localized experiences in foreign markets."