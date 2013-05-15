Digital Signage for Food Service and Entertainment June 26

Digital Signage Taste Testing: Food & Beverage Site Pilots, Measurement, & Numbers from the Real-World



George Yunis, SVP, Marketing & Consumer Engagement Strategies, Allure Global

As Part of the Digital Signage Federation Networking Evening Program, to be held in Toronto on June 26 (6pm-8pm EDT), George Yunis, SVP, Marketing & Consumer Engagement Strategies, Allure Global, will offer a presentation on how to effectively and efficiently launch a digital signage network in retail food and entertainment enterprises. Yunis will dive into the testing and discovery process undertaken to define and build the Return on Investment (ROI) value proposition for QSR, Fast Casual, and Concessions sites. In doing so, this presentation will take attendees through key experiences acquired through establishing restaurant/food service digital signage networks based on a solid foundation of testing, metrics, and analysis. Real world examples to be shared include:

Fast Casual - Initial Digital Signage strategic pilot

QSR - An extended digital menu impact test

Stadium concessions - Consumer decision-making Impact Analytics

Attendees of this presentation can expect to:

Learn a basic framework for establishing an appropriate pilot strategy, testing, and discovery process.

Obtain a rare peek into top-line data, information, and insights specific to these real-world pilots from QSR, Fast Casual, and Stadium Concessions.

Gain understanding of some best practices on the importance of investing and implementing a disciplined testing and discovery process.

Following the presentation will be a Q&A session. Attendees are invited to submit questions prior to the presentation to ltaggart@digitalsignagefederation.org.

