LG Updates Digital Signage Display Availability

LG Electronics has updated the industry on the availability and shipping status of Video wall and digital signage screens that were shown at industry trade shows last year– LG displays for many industries, from retail and transportation to lodging and hospitality.

“From immersive video walls to new hybrid TV ‘SuperSign’ displays to LG’s new webOS platform, LG is providing commercial customers a broad array of compelling technology solutions available now in the U.S,” said Clark Brown, vice president, Digital Signage, LG Electronics USA.

LG Video Walls

LG has begun shipping two new series in its portfolio of video wall products. LG’s LV77A and LV35A video wall displays offer a visual communication platform that can be easily installed, maintained and managed. These displays can be arranged in configurations up to a 15x15 matrix with 225 total displays.

A 3 x 3 video wall displaying a private jet.

The bezel-to-bezel thickness of 3.5 mm (55-inch class display) and 4.9 mm (47-inch class display) enables the monitors to be connected closely with each other to create a video wall. The LV77A and LV35A displays feature direct LED backlighting technology, allowing for content in Full HD.

The technology behind all LED video wall models is LG’s IPS panel, which helps ensure accurate color saturation and contrast at wide-angle viewing. LG’s display technology also provides a screen surface temperature tolerance of up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit (110 degrees Celsius), which helps alleviate overheating that can affect picture quality.

The 55-inch class (54.64 inches measured diagonally) 55LV77A is currently available for $8,599, while the 55-inch class (54.64 inches diagonal) 55LV35A and 47-inch class (46.96 inches diagonal) 47LV35A are available for $4,919 and $4,229, respectively.

LG Digital Signage Displays

LG has also added the LS55 series to its lineup of digital signage products. Shipping now in three screen sizes, LG’s LS55A series is a commercial display solution suited for environments that attract large audiences, including bars and restaurants, airports and malls.

The 42-, 47- and 55-inch class LS55A models feature a Full HD display, slim design and embedded webOS technology. Combined with LG’s IPS technology, LED backlighting delivers deep black levels and rich colors for contrast and color detail.

LG’s webOS smart platform offers software providers an all-in-one hardware and software solution. With webOS, developers can build Web-based apps suitable for multiple platforms, including Android, iOS and Windows, and write HTML5 programs. The LS55A series incorporates an optimized system-on-a-chip that has performance capabilities for content playback, and offers an additional 8GB of internal storage.

The 42-inch class (41.92 inches diagonal) 42LS55A is available for $1,153. The 47-inch class (46.96 inches diagonal) 47LS55A is available for $1,520. The 55-inch class (54.64 inches diagonal) 55LS55A is available for $2,296.

LG Commercial-Grade HDTVs

The LY340C series is available in nine screen sizes ranging from 22-inch class (21.5 diagonal) to 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), selling for $291-$1,802 MSRP.

LG also has begun shipments of its latest series of commercial-grade HDTVs, which includes the 65-inch class LED display. The new models in the LY340C series are slim direct-backlight LED displays, featuring Full HD display capabilities and interactive service support. These new models deliver the advantages of an LED display with improved contrast ratio and picture brightness, featuring Full HD 1920 x 1080P display resolution and a 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, along with lower power consumption.

The LY340C series is designed for second screen support. Integrated technologies include Smart Mirroring and Mobile HD Link (MHL), which enable mobile devices to stream content on the LG TV. MHL connects smart phones to the TV, mirroring content in HD quality. It allows you to control the phone’s content on the TV with a remote control. The LY340C also comes equipped with USB 2.0, allowing business owners to play images and videos from external storage devices.

The LY340C series also offers features for management by systems integrators. Public Display Mode allows systems integrators to control the TV settings in business areas, prevent misuse by customers, set volume limits, or restore factory defaults on any TV. LG’s Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs in multiple dwelling areas, while the TV’s RS-232C port allows multiple TVs’ power and volume settings to be controlled simultaneously. USB Cloning allows systems integrators to simply copy the TV settings onto all TVs using a USB stick, a process that is fully automated.

External Speaker Out functionality adds an additional speaker option and allows integrators to connect the TV’s audio to other area speakers, allowing visitors to listen to and control the TV’s audio. IR Out enables customized set top boxes to receive IR signals via LG TV Signage. This feature allows management using a single remote control.

LG SuperSign TV

LG’s new 42-, 47-, 55- and 65-inch class LY540S SuperSign Hybrid TVs allow signage content to run simultaneously with live TV. LG’s SuperSign TV attracts attention while delivering commercial messages to consumers, fulfilling the needs of organizations looking for an effective way to communicate with their target audience.

LG’s LY540S SuperSign TV offers Full HD display capability in a slim package. Direct LED backlighting, along with a dynamic contrast ratio of 4,000,000:1, allows for deeper blacks and richer colors for contrast, clarity and color details.

Without requiring any additional hardware, content can be developed on a personal computer and then uploaded directly to the display via a USB memory stick or Wi-Fi. Because the system is self-contained and the templates are created and transferred onsite, it doesn’t require an integrator to manage the system on the backend after installation. Additionally, multiple templates can be created, uploaded and scheduled to activate at various times appointed by the user.

Remote management control allows control of up to 50 SuperSign TVs with a PC connected to the Internet. A welcome screen allows business owners to greet guests with a message that includes their business name and logo, helping to communicate their brand identities.

The 42-inch class (41.92 inches measured diagonally) 42LY540S is available for $648. The 47-inch class (46.96 inches diagonal) 47LY540S is available for $843. The 55-inch class (54.64 inches diagonal) 55LY540S is available for $1,220. The 65-inch class (64.53 inches diagonal) 65LY540S is available for $1,859.

Eco-Smart Features

Energy conservation is important in commercial displays, which are often “on” 24/7. LG’s Full HD LED signage displays are ENERGY STAR® certified and incorporate LG EcoSmart features, which allow for manual and automatic options for energy conservation.