Lectrosonics Wireless Tech Helps TEDXABQ 2013 Event to “Be Extraordinary”

TEDx programs are designed to give communities, organizations, and individuals the opportunity to stimulate dialogue through TED-like experiences at the local level.
On September 7, the program TEDxABQ 2013: Be Extraordinary took place at Popejoy Hall on the campus of the University of New Mexico.
- To help ensure superior audio quality with freedom from cables, Digital Hybrid Wireless microphone technology from Rio Rancho, NM-based Lectrosonics was placed into service.
- Albuquerque, NM-based Nicholas Taylor, technical director of the event production firm On Cue Stage and Event Services, serves as the production manager for TEDxABQ, TEDxPhoenix, and TEDxCharleston conferences. As the person responsible for coordinating all aspects of stage design, audio/visual equipment, and event logistics, the issue of sound reinforcement falls under Taylor’s domain. In an effort to ensure a high level of speech intelligibility and first-class audio for TEDxABQ 2013: Be Extraordinary, Taylor deployed a wireless microphone setup that consisted of four Lectrosonics SMQV Super-Miniature beltpack transmitters, four Lectrosonics HM172 earset microphones, and a Venue receiver system fully stocked with three VRS and three VRT receiver modules.
- “As a growing organization, our annual event almost never occurs in the same place more than twice,” Taylor said. “Regardless of the venue, we require a wireless system where integration into the house console will be a breeze. The wireless microphone systems from Lectrosonics provide crystal clear tonal qualities, no RF interference, and spare frequencies for continued performance whether in a 200-seat theatre or a 2,000-seat concert hall. For this particular event, we used four channels and had two remaining channels in the event any backup was required.”
- Taylor reports that the Lectrosonics HM172 earset mics performed exceptionally well. “The HM172 earset microphones are particularly useful for our range of speakers,” Taylor explained. “The earsets are low-profile, lightweight, easy to operate, and very adjustable. Hence, they aren’t the least bit distracting, so the speakers can focus on their conference materials. For presenters with a latex allergy, the rigidity of the boom mic allows for great placement with no mic tape. Equally important, the HM172 features a drip ring that diverts moisture away from the mic’s capsule. For people who may perspire—be it from the hot lights or, in theatrical environments, from the effects of wardrobe—the microphone’s ability to remain fully functional is an important benefit.”
- The compact form factor of the Lectrosonics SMQV transmitters was another big advantage, as Taylor pointed out, “The SMQV transmitters are really small and, for this reason, they can be easily hidden so as not to be visible, and their performance is terrific. Combined with the Venue receiver system, the wireless mics deliver excellent range and dropout-free performance.”
- Quality customer and technical support services are very important for users of wireless microphone systems and, here too, Taylor reports a positive experience with Lectrosonics. “Karl Winkler is our contact at Lectrosonics and we couldn’t be happier,” said Taylor. “Karl is always willing to answer any questions we may have and walk the current year’s crew through every aspect of setup, operation, mic placement, and frequency use. His responsiveness makes our jobs that much easier.”
- Before directing his attention to other business concerns, Taylor offered these final thoughts on his experience with Lectrosonics wireless microphone equipment. “Segments of our event are filmed and broadcast to millions of viewers world-wide on TED.com,” he said. “We rely heavily on the Lectrosonics brand to make certain we are clearly transmitting every word of content that our presenters have to offer. We could not and will not produce our event without Lectrosonics on stage.”