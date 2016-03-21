LG Features New 'Ultra Stretch' Signage Display

LG Electronics introduced an all-new 86-inch “Ultra Stretch” digital signage solution (86BH5C) last week at Digital Signage Expo 2016.

Ultra Stretch 86BH5C

Optimized for displaying dynamic digital content, the sleek display offers a host of interactive features, making it an ideal solution for a wide array of installations including transportation, retail stores, banks and museums.

“At LG, we’re committed to innovation for a better life, and that means bringing to market an expanded range of display signage to meet customer demand, that have never been available before,” said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “The 86-inch Ultra Stretch Signage is a prime example of state-of-the-art, fully customizable technology used to drive business and increase a client’s bottom line.”

Demonstrated at Digital Signage Expo 2016 last week in Las Vegas, LG’s new signage display has a unique 58:9 aspect ratio format and unprecedented size, measuring over seven feet long and a foot wide. The LG 86BH5C features immersive 4K Ultra HD resolution and LG’s Picture-by-Picture technology, which allows the user to divide the long, rectangular signage into four seamless screens in landscape or portrait installations.

The monitor supports lateral tiling by linking together 1x4 or 4x1 landscape or portrait installations and up to a 4x4 installation with a daisy chain configuration. The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor devices, distribute content and update firmware. These features empower users to customize the display to maximize content and impact.