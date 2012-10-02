Kramer Brings Free 'Digital Age' Event to NJ

Kramer Electronics’ premiere training event, the “Designing in a Digital Age” Road Show, will be held on October 16, in Newark, NJ.

This one day workshop will cover the intricacies of designing and implementing professional digital AV solutions as well as demonstrating the technology involved. At the end of the day attendees will understand the key concepts and concerns when working with digital AV signals. They will leave with knowledge and drawings that can be used immediately to aid in system designs, the company says.

“The response to our first Kramer Academy Road Show was overwhelming. Numerous Kramer dealers, integrators, consultants and users had previously indicated that they would like to gain a better understanding of how to design and work with digital AV signals; resulting in the creation of Kramer’s ‘Designing in the Digital Age’ Road Show,” said Malissa Dillman, Kramer’s training and education manager.

The Road Show, conducted by industry consultant and expert, Pete Putman of ROAM consulting, will provide attendees with a full understanding of digital signals. Specifically, attendees will learn how to avoid common mistakes with EDID, HDMI and HDCP.

“The most successful and unique component of the Kramer Academy Road Show is the concept of taking only one day to delve into all aspects of digital systems design. It is an extremely comprehensive training program,” Dillman explained. Participants will also earn 10 InfoComm CTS Renewal Units for attending the one day event, receive a free lunch, and be entered for the chance to win door prizes, including a Kindle Fire.

In addition to the free Road Show workshop, Kramer will also host a special bonus event entitled “Challenges of Digital Signal Integration” on October 17. Led by two of Kramer’s Engineers, this will be an opportunity to discuss one on one the challenges of digital AV signal system design and troubleshooting.

This bonus event will include over a dozen “live” demonstrations including how to uncover and solve problems regarding the effects of HDMI color space and bandwidth, signal cross talk, HDCP handling and signal re−clocking and re−equalization. The session will also cover analog and digital EDID handling, analog and digital signal transport over twisted pair cabling, the differences between skew free and non skew free cabling and much more. Those who participate in the bonus event will receive an additional 8 InfoComm CTS RUs.