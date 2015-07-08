Leyard USA Debuts 0.9mm Pixel-Pitch LED Screen

Leyard USA debuted its latest LED screen, boasting a pixel pitch of 0.9mm, at InfoComm 2015.

Housed in Leyard’s TW 54-inch cabinet, the 0.9mm screen allows for a 720p resolution in a single LED cabinet. The company plans to begin production on the 0.9mm screen in 2016.



The company also showed its flagship TW1.2 as part of an 8K centerpiece in its booth, along with a triangle LED tower featuring all three of Leyard’s staple small-pixel-pitch products in 1.6mm, 1.9mm, and 2.5mm configurations. Each face of the triangle consisted of a 6-feet wide by 16-feet high wall featuring a different pixel pitch on each side.



Leyard also displayed a new 108-inch, 1.2mm LED display with a passive stereoscopic glass filter, creating a 3D experience without the need for glasses, as well as the company's new line of 3.9mm and 10mm rental products.