Leyard LED Sparkles at the APEC Summit

The 2014 APEC Summit is held annually in Beijing from November 5 to November 11. It is the first reunion in China after the successful Shanghai APEC Summit thirteen years ago in 2001. With the theme of "Co-Constructing the Future-Oriented Asia-Pacific Partnership," the 2014 APEC covers three important topics: advancing regional economic integration; promoting innovative economic development, reform, and growth; and strengthening comprehensive interconnection & interworking and infrastructure construction. The summit consists of several meetings, including the Informal Leadership Meeting, the APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM), and the Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting (CSOM).

Leyard’s TV1.6 Small Pixel Pitch LED Products in the APEC Chief Command Room.

The major conferences at the 2014 APEC Leadership Meeting are held in the China National Convention Center in Beijing Olympic Park, adjacent to the symbolic Olympic building—the Bird’s Nest. During the opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympic Games, a huge Olympic Scroll was unfolded on the floor and the Olympic Five Rings were lifted up in the air of the Bird’s Nest. As the creator of those two projects, Leyard again assisted an important international events - the APEC Summit, by creating the beautiful scene of lights and shadows in the Bird’s Nest and creating a visual feast of LED technology. To celebrate the commencement of the APEC meetings, the brand new LED grille screen has been installed on the surface of the Bird’s Nest and will be lit for APEC.