Leyard and Planar Hire Vince Schuster as Director of Northeast Sales

Leyard and Planar have hired industry veteran Vince Schuster. Schuster comes to Leyard and Planar with a 20-year history in the AV display industry, most recently as president and CEO of Salitek, a specialty distributor of digital video wall displays.

Vince SchusterWell known throughout the AV community, Schuster led the North American sales division for Panasonic Systems Communications, leading the AVT channel team while developing business managers who surpassed an annual business plan of over $300 million.

On the heels of its 2015 acquisition of Planar, Leyard continues to invest and expand its market position as a leading manufacturer of narrow pixel pitch (NPP) LED video wall displays globally.

“As Leyard continues to capitalize on our leadership position within the LED video wall market and expand our footprint in North America,” said Adam Schmidt, vice president of sales for North America. “We are thrilled to have Vince’s tremendous leadership experience and proven track record of strategy-driven sales engagement to continue to build our North American operation and surpass our customers’ expectations. With 2015 global sales of NPP LED video walls reaching $3.4 billion, and expected double-digit growth forecasted though 2020, we see an extraordinary opportunity to expand our dynamic leadership position.”

Schuster is based in Maryland and will report to Adam Schmidt with oversight over the North Eastern USA and Canada.