Leviton Debuts Lumina Gateway Wireless Energy Management Eco-System

Leviton has released the Lumina Gateway and the wireless Lumina RF energy management product family, including occupancy sensors, motion sensors, door and window contacts, load control modules, light switches, thermostats, in-wall touchscreens, and mobile applications (apps).

Lumina Gateway

Lumina Gateway and its accompanying product family were designed specifically for small commercial operations such as retail, office, restaurant, and storefront spaces. The cost-effective system features event logic scheduling, up to 40 connected wireless two-way sensors and load control, free email, or SMS text notifications based on the event, free apps for remote access, and free software for setup. Additionally, the Leviton Cloud Service was created for the professional installer as a method to facilitate user-friendly system connections, proper installation, and secure encrypted communication.