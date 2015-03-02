Leviton Debuts Lumina Gateway Wireless Energy Management Eco-System

Leviton has released the Lumina Gateway and the wireless Lumina RF energy management product family, including occupancy sensors, motion sensors, door and window contacts, load control modules, light switches, thermostats, in-wall touchscreens, and mobile applications (apps).
Lumina Gateway
Lumina Gateway and its accompanying product family were designed specifically for small commercial operations such as retail, office, restaurant, and storefront spaces. The cost-effective system features event logic scheduling, up to 40 connected wireless two-way sensors and load control, free email, or SMS text notifications based on the event, free apps for remote access, and free software for setup. Additionally, the Leviton Cloud Service was created for the professional installer as a method to facilitate user-friendly system connections, proper installation, and secure encrypted communication.
- “Leviton Cloud Service and the launch of the Lumina RF family offer a new platform for Leviton’s continued growth in the small commercial building management and automation market,” said Thomas Morgan, director of product management for Leviton Security and Automation. “Not only is it a powerful and comprehensive wireless solution for retrofits, but franchisees and multiple business owners can remotely control their properties for free via the app, while receiving free email notifications about their property.”
- Leviton’s powerful Lumina RF family ensures energy savings in new construction and retrofit applications, utilizing wireless sensors and devices to control temperatures, lamps, fans, pumps, and third-party window coverings, with access to IP cameras for video surveillance. The Gateway itself functions as an energy management coordinator, allowing automation of loads and control of multiple properties from smartphone apps. The Lumina Gateway features Leviton’s Lumina RF wireless technology, a 2.4GHz mesh network with a proven track record in light commercial applications for distance and reliability.
- Customers can choose from a variety of devices, including a 120/277V 10A light switch, as well as 5A, 15A, and 30A load control modules to turn nearly any light commercial load on and off. The centralized timing functions make load scheduling simple for signage and other important facets of the business. Additionally, three wireless thermostats provide temperature and humidity notifications, advanced scheduling and remote control via apps, while a selection of wireless sensors enable open and close, motion, or occupancy-based events. The Leviton Lumina Gateway system is able to be programmed to notify a property owner or manager when an event has occurred on the property through use of the free, downloadable setup software.
- The free Lumina mobile app for iOS and Android allows customers to connect remotely from their iOS or Android device. Connection is available through the Leviton Cloud Service making setup quick and easy, with no port forwarding or DDNS required. Leviton Cloud Service is a core component of the eco-system, as it is also utilized by integrators to download the installation software, register the project and connect the app to the Gateway with user credentials.