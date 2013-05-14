Caltron HD Zoning Network Digital Signage Player

The What: Caltron has released the MP-1080N, high definition digital signage media player. The MP-1080N comes with online content management software which is designed to allow easy content management for each signage player.

The What Else: The iCAT3 software provides the necessary tools to create playlists and schedules as well as manage content all online. With a resizable zoning feature to create multi-zone content, a screen display with one single image/video can be displayed or there can be multiple zones, if necessary. This software also allows for music to be played in the background, if images are being displayed. iCAT3’s software also allows for a live RSS feed, a date/time and weather feature or a simple scrolling text to include more vital information. The MP-1080N is constantly downloading potential future playlists and schedules in the background to minimize loading times for future content to be displayed, and content log data is updated into iCAT3 to provide a detailed description of each player’s daily status.



The Bottom Line: Caltron’s newest player will help users create a display that requires minimal attention and can be easily updated remotely. While the digital signage media player does not create content, it does help to manage and arrange how the content will be displayed, with the free iCAT3 software provided. Content creators or self-created content can be uploaded into the online storage. The MP-1080N is capable of outputting full 1920 x 1080 HD content and is meant for screens that are capable of supporting 1080i or 1080P quality content.