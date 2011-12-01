Caltron Releases the LBT-1904O Monitor

Caltron has released the LBT-1904O, 19” Open Frame LED Monitor. The 19” Open Frame LED Monitor comes with a brighter screen rated at 350 nits, compared to the standard LCD Monitor, rated at 250 nits. While having a brighter screen and greater viewing angles, the LBT-1904O also uses less power to run the unit and in turn saves more energy throughout the lifetime of the monitor.

Some applications require a large screen to be integrated into the enclosure or unit, and this is where the LBT-1904O will be useful. The LBT-1904O is capable of handling harsher conditions and environments with a better temperature rating to improve the quality of the monitor. Like all of Caltron’s other Open Frame Monitors, the LBT-1904O has added touch screen options available. There is either a resistive or surface acoustic wave touch option available with either a serial or USB touch interface. Various additional options like, adding on a BNC connector, s-video and composite or DVI options are also available.