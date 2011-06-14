Ashly’s New President Is Ready for InfoComm

Orlando, FL--Ashly Audio recently announced Mark Wentling as its new president. Previously serving as director of R&D for Ashly since January 2008, Wentling also managed its export sales from about 1995 to 2003, as a co-owner of E and E Exports, an independent export distribution company.

He’s been in the industry continuously since he started in 1976 with MXR, through Music Man, Ernie Ball, Fender, E and E Exports, and Yorkville Sound to Ashly. “During that time I've worked in electronic product design, export sales and distribution, product management, as well as business management,” he explains.

At Booth 1117 at the InfoComm Show, he’ll be on hand to talk about Ashly’s prospects for the next year, and beyond. “InfoComm has become our most important show by far, as it fully supports the professional AV and systems integrator markets, which are what our products target directly into,” says Wentling.

Wentling says the company is most excited to discuss pema (Protea Equipped Media Amplifiers), its multi-channel Class-D amplifiers with built-in 8x8 DSP matrix processors onboard, together with a variety input styles, all under ethernet control. “We have also expanded our very popular range of KLR power amplifiers with the addition of a new 5,000 Watt model, the KLR-5000. We are also introducing a pair of PoE (Power Over Ethernet) fader based remote controllers, the FR-8 and FR-16, that can operate together with our DSP based amplifiers and DSP system processors,” he says. “We are also featuring our very successful range of DSP system processors and matrix processors.”