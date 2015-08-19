Learn to Fly a Drone at Three-Day Seminar

Unmanned Vehicle University will host a comprehensive three-day "UAV Fundamentals" seminar that explores how to safely operate a drone on September 11-13 in Las Vegas.

UAV Fundamentals will provide an overview of the technologies, uses, and applications for unmanned aerial vehicles, taught by Lt. Col. (Ret) Fred Bivetto at the Rio All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel and Casino at 3700 W Flamingo Road.



"This three-day seminar is designed to provide participants with a complete overview of how UAV systems and technologies operate and how they will have a hand in transforming various commercial markets in the future," said Unmanned Vehicle University Provost John Minor. "This seminar is helpful for anyone looking to enhance their skills in their current industry, and for anyone interested in becoming a professional drone pilot in the future."



In three days, participants will learn about the various technologies, functionalities, and uses of unmanned aerial vehicles. By the end of the course, each participant will be able to fly an aircraft and learn basic maneuvers such as take off, hovering, directional flight, and landing under the supervision of a UVU instructor.



"This seminar provides the most comprehensive technical short course training that any prospective UAV owner/operator could possibly take," Minor said. "Unmanned aerial vehicle education is an essential step to prepare for the drone revolution that's already beginning to take form."