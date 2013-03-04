Boston University Food Court Installs Wireless Ronin Digital Menus

- Wireless Ronin Technologies has installed a fully automated digital menu system at Boston University's new main dining facility, Fresh Food Company at Marciano Commons, which sits at the center of the new $65 million, 120,000 square foot Center for Student Services.
- The two-level dining common area has the capacity to seat more than 1,000 guests and is surrounded by a dozen different food stations serving a variety of dishes, as well as traditional BU favorites. The facility replaces four dining halls on the East Campus and is modeled after others across campus, where food is prepared in open kitchens. A RoninCast software-powered, fully-automated digital menu system displays day-part menus on large flat-panel screens.
- Deployed in partnership with food services provider ARAMARK, Wireless Ronin's digital menu integrates with Boston University's FoodPRO management system. The system programmatically scales and displays appropriate menu items and nutritional information depending on the time of day and total items being offered at that time. The systems also provide relevant nutritional information. This automated and flexible system reduces labor to manage menu systems and adds flexibility to change or update any menu in real time.
- "This deployment with ARAMARK at Boston University demonstrates the flexibility and management capability of our RoninCast software," said Scott Koller, president and CEO of Wireless Ronin. "Integrating our digital menu solutions with Boston University's existing food management infrastructure was a key factor in securing this deployment. While this new facility has experienced a much larger draw of guests than originally estimated, the university has maintained its overall labor costs, some part of which may come from deploying the RoninCast software powered menu board system. This installation now serves as a model for other universities looking to control costs while also improving their food service operations."