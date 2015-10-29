Largest Full Motion LED Screen in Leeds

SIS Digital has taken the wraps off Leeds’ largest full motion LED screen.

The installation is on The Pinnacle, on Bond Street has been completed on behalf of building owners, the Moorfield Group. It measures 3,600mm wide x 6,600mm high - with a full canvass of 23.04 sq m - the company has plumped for the Philips Showall 10 (LED 10mm full colour LED screen) as its screen of choice.

The new screen has in-built wireless and near-field capability with 5,500 Nits allowing the images to stay clear in bright daylight, while the 10mm SMD LED panels incorporate full motion smart screen technology.

SIS Digital, which has its design base in London, its manufacturing division in Peterborough and a northern outpost in Harrogate, provides a “turnkey” service to media companies, shopping centers, retailers and major sports clubs looking to join the digital signage industry.

"Even though we have installed a number of screens in Leeds, the completion of The Pinnacle marks a first for the city in terms of it being the largest full motion LED screen in its centre," SIS Digital’s Andrew Simister. “We worked closely with the city council to ensure we were granted planning permission first time, and what we promised in terms of a blue print was what we subsequently delivered. The screen is located in a bustling, pedestrian thoroughfare, popular with office workers and shoppers alike, and it will be seen by tens of thousands of people each and every week. Again we have chosen the Philips Showall as our preferred screen of choice. Its technology and ease of use sets it head and shoulders above its rivals. Its display is pin sharp in bright sunlight which is crucial for advertisers.”