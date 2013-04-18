Atlona AT-H2H-88M 8x8 HDMI Matrix Switcher

The AT-H2H-88M 8x8 HDMI matrix switcher routes sources to displays, enabling devices to be shared in multiple spaces simultaneously.

The Atlona H2H matrix switcher also simplifies multi-room distribution, making it easier for integrators to customize their installations cost-effectively.

In addition, compatibility has been improved and the unit is now easier to upgrade. Atlona’s H2H-88 matrix switcher also supports up to eight zones, making it ideal for residential, compact commercial, or office spaces. Multiple control options are offered, including IR, RS-232, and TCP/IP.

The H2H-88M includes built-in EDID management, which enables the almost immediate display of AV signals, resulting in live start-ups. EDID learning can be customized by integrators for any connected component while programmable EDID memory presets enable better component compatibility.