One Systems Amplifies New Orleans’ Champions Square

Nashville, TN--When the New Orleans Saints’ newest tailgating epicenter, Champions Square, decided to outfit their 60,000 square foot plaza with a sound system, they chose products from One Systems, a leading manufacturer of direct weather loudspeakers. The Solomon Group of New Orleans performed the technical system design and Interstate Electronics of Harahan, Louisiana, installed the twenty-four 212IMs, eighteen 112IMs and ten 212Sub-W’s subwoofers.

The Solomon Group chose One Systems speakers based on sound quality, weatherproofing and price. The square, which holds approximately 8,000 fans, is a prime example of a high-noise sports and live music venue requiring exceptionally intelligible speakers that perform well for both music and spoken word applications. One Systems’ patented Equivalent Throat horn/driver technology and high-output Inside/Only woofers made the choice easy for Solomon Group partner Stephen Fink. “There was a need to incorporate different voice settings depending on usage. One Systems models carry all voice and recorded music and act as a supplement when the live-music stage is in use, in order to reach the extremities of the space,” recalls Fink.

Each One Systems speaker is secured to truss or cement enclosures by 212IM-U U U-brackets, designed specifically for these applications. “We thought we would have to give up sound quality for weatherproofing requirements, but the 112 and 212IM’s provide both,” says Fink. “We were looking for a budget-conscious solution for good outdoor audio performance that could withstand the unpredictable New Orleans weather.” The project started under budget constraints and a two-month deadline as well, as Fink expressed his appreciation for a quick turnaround from One Systems. “Not only was One Systems able to meet our budget, but with a short turn-around time of two months, they were able to deliver on time,” recalls Fink.

Working closely with Interstate Electronics’ managing partner Mike Rideau, speakers were positioned specifically for different areas of the t-shaped square. The design utilizes distributed loudspeakers in sections using a combination of 112IM, 212IM and 212Sub-W’s and a Peavey Neon M3 Digital Processor that provides all of the processing for the system. “This was an odd space to configure, but through strategic placement of all forty-two speakers, we were able to cover the space evenly. Every fan is reached and is able to clearly understand music and announcements,” says Fink.

Champions Square completed it’s 13.5 million dollar construction in August 2010 and it includes an open standing room only area surrounded by patio-style tables along the edge, a 36-foot by 32-foot stage for live music, as well as an 18-by-32 foot LED screen. In addition to pre-game celebrations, there are also numerous live concerts and events scheduled to continue throughout the year. With One Systems speakers mounted to scaffolding and the cement wall surrounding the square directed towards the center, the new system provides seamless coverage to fans.

“We are very proud to be a part of New Orleans’ rich music and cultural history and support the Saints. Champions Square is a great example of an outdoor, multi-use facility and our speakers work especially well in these high-noise environments,” says One Systems president, Doug MacCallum.