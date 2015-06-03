L-Acoustics X Series at InfoComm 2015

L-Acoustics will show its new X Series at InfoComm 2015. A line of coaxial speakers for the installation and rental markets, the three enclosures in the X Series family—X8, X12 and X15—represent the most recent engineering efforts at L-Acoustics.

InfoComm attendees can listen to the X Series in audio demo room 103A on Tuesday, June 16 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., or Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The X Series will also be shown on L-Acoustics’ stand, 879.

The X Series responds to the demands of the industry’s sound designers. Improvements include high-excursion neodymium drivers, ellipsoid directivity, laminar vented ports and up to 30 percent weight reduction. Used as a stage monitor, the X Series offers low latency monitor presets and a seven percent lower profile. In installation applications the X Series comes with a complete range of flexible rigging accessories and a RAL custom color program.

“The challenge in creating the X Series was to bring all of the experience we gained in designing the K2 to bear on a new series of reference coaxials,” explains Christophe Combet, head of acoustic and instrumentation at L-Acoustics. “We optimized the design, ergonomics, acoustical performance and weight. We used new carpentry techniques to optimize internal volumes, maximize bass and eliminate vibrations, designing a new, aerodynamic form with a slender, low profile that gives a profound feeling of power.”

X8 - Live Monitor: The X8 is the live monitor of the X series. X8 delivers pristine sound with the L-Acoustics signature, a high SPL and extended bandwidth for operation at FOH position or in control rooms. Its wide conical directivity pattern imparts a sense of spatialization, with no minimum listening distance.

X12 - Multipurpose: The X12 can cover multiple applications in rental and installation. An ellipsoid directivity of 90-degree by 60-degree makes it adaptable to FOH application. The X12 comes with a complete range of rigging accessories and RAL color program for maximum application versatility and seamless integration. Other features include low weight and optimized ergonomics for easy handling and a passive design for effective amplified controller management.

X15 - Reference Stage Monitor: The X15 is the powerhouse of the series, with exceptional power in beamwidth and acoustic isolation. Its narrow, 40-degree by 60-degree directivity gives it immunity to feedback, making it perfect for the stage. Low in profile, light in weight and rugged in build, the X15 boasts integrated risers allowing it to go from 35-degree to 55-degree for maximum versatility.