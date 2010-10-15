Talking Stick Resort Casino Heard Clearly With JBL Control Contractor Loudspeakers

Utilizing an extensive assortment of JBL Control Contractor loudspeakers, AV integration firm CCS Presentation Systems recently completed the audio system installation at Talking Stick Resort, located in Scottsdale, AZ.



CCS was tasked with ensuring each sound “zone” of the 240,000 square feet of gaming, 50,000-square-foot, 22-room conference center and 13,000-square-foot spa, was perfectly equipped and able to overcome multiple surface types, ceiling heights and the noise of more than 800 slot machines and eager customers filling the areas. Concentrating mainly on the casino floor, conference center and other common areas, CSS concluded JBL offered the ideal solutions for the variety of challenging audio environments.

“When we initially examined the different rooms and surfaces, we thought we would have to go with several vendors to make it all come alive,” said Rod Andrewson, Manager of Engineering, CCS Presentation Systems. “However, during the design process, we realized JBL had a speaker for each of the necessary casino applications, which were all more economical and allowed us to meet the Sound Pressure Level requirements. We were able to produce the SPL more efficiently with less equipment.”

In more than 100 zones, CCS installed a total of 1,131 JBL Control Contractor speakers. The gaming zone boasts 222 Control 47CT’s, which are premium-grade small-format ceiling speakers that incorporate JBL’s proprietary RBI Radiation Boundary Integration for extremely consistent cover of the listening space. The conference center combines 154 of the 47CT’s with four Control 26CT small-format speakers and 24 Control 322CT large-format speakers. The hotel area contains 197 of the Control 47CT’s, plus six Control 25 AV’s in those locations that required surface-mount speakers, and 52 Control 26CT’s for lower-SPL and fill locations.