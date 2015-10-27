L-Acoustics Appoints Scott Pizzo for Northeast Region

L-Acoustics has appointed Scott Pizzo as regional sales manager, Northeast, covering its North American rental and installation sound markets.

Supporting and developing the L-Acoustics network of certified providers from Virginia to Quebec, Pizzo joins recently appointed applications engineer Chris Sullivan to bolster the loudspeaker manufacturer’s operations in the Northeast. Pizzo reports to Laurent Vaissie, CEO of L-Acoustics, Inc., USA and Canada.



“This is a strategic position for L-Acoustics and it took an extensive search to find the right fit,” said Vaissie. “Scott’s first-hand knowledge of the pro audio market in the region and beyond, combined with a level-headed, customer-focused approach to business development, make him the ideal candidate to help build a strong presence for L-Acoustics on the East Coast in the touring, fixed installation, and Broadway markets. His attitude and commitment have already seamlessly made him a valuable addition to the team.”



Pizzo holds a bachelor of music performance degree from the University of Lowell, with an emphasis in sound recording technology, and has 15 years of industry experience. Scott has held positions with Harman and Eastern Acoustic Works, where he most recently managed North American sales.



“The L-Acoustics family has extended me a warm welcome and I am excited to work with our current and future certified providers,” said Pizzo.