ComQi for ECE Flatmedia’s 1000 Screens

ComQi has announced that its innovative streaming solution – ScreenGate IP Streaming – has been installed in ECE Flatmedia’s shopping centre networks in Stuttgart, Germany.

ECE Flatmedia owns the largest and most advanced digital out-of-home mall networks in Germany. The characteristics of these networks - high visitor frequency, quality tenants, sophisticated architecture and excellent screen positioning – meant that they were looking for a solution that offered optimal design, highest resolution, high contrast image, low power consumption and easy control. After evaluating various options ECE Flatmedia chose ComQi’s ScreenGate IP Streaming solution.

This award-winning product is the first to offer a streaming solution specifically designed to respond to the challenges of digital signage networks. By integrating with an existing network, ScreenGate IP Streaming takes advantage of all IP network features offered, allows full-HD distribution to ensure content quality and can operate over limited bandwidths.

Lars Peters, ECE Flatmedia’s IT & Logistics Manager, said: "After having tested all the different technologies in our laboratory, we came to the conclusion that ComQi’s ScreenGate IP Streaming solution was the best quality and most innovative distribution solution for our digital signage networks."

Ronni Guggenheim, ComQi’s President, added: “ScreenGate IP Streaming is a market leading and innovative distribution solution. It allows any content to be delivered to any place on the globe, at the right time and at the right quality, using existing network infrastructure, which dramatically reduces deployment costs. We are proud to be working with ECE Flatmedia on their rollout.”

In addition to the current deployments, by the end of the year an additional 5 centres in Hamburg, Heilbronn, Cologne, Duesseldorf and Neuss will be rolled out using this technology.

For more information on ScreenGate IP Streaming, please go to ComQi’s Website, download the Brochure or read the Case Study on other installations of ScreenGate IP Streaming.