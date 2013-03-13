Morris Light & Sound Gets First NEXO STM System in North America

An early adopter of NEXO loudspeaker systems, Nashville-based Morris Light & Sound is the first in North America to take delivery of the new, flagship NEXO STM loudspeaker system.



L to R: Morris L&S V.P, John Mills; Paul Furtkamp, YCAS National Sales Manager; David Haskell, President, Morris L&S

The 200+-box STM system includes 68 STM M46, 80 STM B112 bass, 48 STM S118 subs, 22 NUAR Racks, 12 PS10R2 speakers, 18 RS18 Ray Subs, and 16 GEO S12 loudspeakers. Two Yamaha DME64N Digital Mix Engines have also been purchased to run 16 channels of Lake Mesa EQ for zone control when required. The company also owns 24 NEXO 45-N12 line monitors.

"We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with Morris Light & Sound on

the new STM system and excited to introduce them as our first NEXO STM associate in North America,” said Paul Furtkamp, National Sales Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “Involved with STM since its early stages, Morris L & S has provided valuable input to NEXO on its development. Both NEXO and YCAS are very proud to be aligned with a company like Morris Light & Sound. We look forward to a long and productive relationship between our two companies.”

Ideal for touring, festivals, and sound company rental, the NEXO STM Series (Scale Through Modularity) loudspeaker cabinets combine the best of Alpha functionality with the technical innovation of NEXO’s patented Hyperbolic Reflector and venting design in which all radiating surfaces are in phase, delivering a powerful, flexible, and easy to use system. STM enables line array systems to scale up or down depending on event audience size, from 1,000 to 100,000 people.

The STM system can be configured from three discrete loudspeaker elements: M46 main, B112 bass, S118 sub-bass modules with plans to release addition STM components in the near future. System configurations can comprise arrays of main cabinets only, main plus bass, or bass plus main plus bass. STM offers scalable LF, making it easy to add extra bass cabinets for increased power and headroom, without introducing unwanted phase anomalies. Deploying the dedicated subbass cabinets, either in the arrays or as ground-stacks, further increases the system’s options. The ‘Omni’ fill speakers complete the coverage pattern, whatever the scale of the system. STM also features a “one-man” rigging system that allows quick and safe construction of STM configurations. PistonRig allows pre-setting of inter-cabinet angle values. REDLock handle locks front rigging points from rear of cabinet. All adjustments made from one position at rear of cluster.