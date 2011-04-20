Visionary Presents HD Over IP Session

Visionary Solutions has announced that Jordan Christoff, the company's CEO and co-founder, will be the featured speaker at a session hosted by the Society of Television Engineers (STE) on April 28 at The Castaway Restaurant in Burbank, CA.

Christoff will examine the challenges of moving broadcast-quality video over IP networks in his session titled "HD over IP: Challenges and Opportunities."

The presentation for the STE audience will address the benefits that broadcasters can recognize by moving live video over IP networks versus traditional methods. As the cost and complexity of setting up broadband networks diminishes with time, moving video over IP networks, wired or wirelessly, becomes an attractive proposition. Christoff will provide a detailed description of the benefits and draw from real-world examples and case studies of deployments at major networks such as ABC, Tribune, and Fox, in areas such as Electronic News Gathering (ENG), fixed installations, confidence monitoring, cable/satellite ingest, webcasting, and multicasting. The session will be interactive in nature and the audience will have the opportunity to discuss and ask questions of the speaker.

The STE, unique to Los Angeles and surrounding areas, embraces the television industry and key individuals involved in the areas of television broadcast engineering and the manufacture of television broadcast equipment. The purpose of the STE is to provide a common ground for key engineering personnel to get together and discuss common technical problems, and to help each other solve them.

STE dinner meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month, July and August excluded. Meeting activities are followed by a formal educational and discussion program that covers new and interesting television broadcast systems, standards, products, or techniques.

Jordan Christoff holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has designed many generations of OEM video cameras for the medical, dental, and surveillance industries and holds nine patents related to imaging applications. Christoff has been interested in the convergence of video and IP networks since 1995.