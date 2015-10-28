Kramer's Putman to Present and Chair at SMPTE 2015 Fall Technology Conference

Pete Putman, CTS, KT2B, principal of ROAM Consulting LLC and a technology consultant for Kramer Electronics USA, will present and chair a session at the annual technology conference of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on October 26-29.

Pete Putnam

The Fall Technology Conference brings together representatives from television and film production from around the world, discussing topics such as Ultra High Definition acquisition and post-production, high dynamic range, object-based audio, high frame rate video, over-the-top (OTT) program delivery, color management, and hybrid SDI/IP infrastructures for distributing media.

On Wednesday, October 28, Putman will chair an afternoon session titled "Advances In Display Technology," which will open with a presentation titled “Display Technology: The Next Chapter,” covering such trends as OLED displays, H.265 compression, “smart” display interfaces like DisplayPort and superMHL, and high-density LED illumination for projectors.

Additional papers in this session will cover observer metamerism with multi-color primary displays, re-defining white points for LCD and OLED displays, quantum dots and their impact on color primary targets, color artifacts observed in moving black and white images, capped off with the closing talk, “What Does Broadcast Quality Mean Now?”



Putman has been a member of SMPTE for more than a decade and serves on the conference’s program committee.