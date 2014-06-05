Kramer's New SID-X2N

Kramer Electronics is introducing the SID-X2N, Kramer’s HDBaseT four-in-one twisted pair transmitter, a step-in commander from the Digital Step-in Family. The unit includes four input types: computer graphics video, HDMI, DVI and DisplayPort. In addition, the SID-X2N includes an unbalanced stereo audio input and output. The local ‘Step-in’ switching button allows the user to take control of the main display through the main switcher.







SID - X2N

The SID-X2N works as a stand-alone unit together with the HDBaseT receivers (e.g. the TP-580RXR/WP-580RXR) using RS-232 commands over a twisted pair cable. Although this product can be used with any CAT cable, Kramer recommends the use of the Kramer BC−HDKat6a cable, to reach up to 130m (430ft) in normal mode, and up to 180m (590ft) in Ultra (Long Reach) mode (1080p @60Hz @24BPP).

The SID-X2N all-in-one transmitter has several features allowing for the design of a boardroom. It is compatible with both analog and digital AV signals. It features unbalanced stereo audio input and output. A single twisted pair cable carries both data and control and a local ‘Step-in’ switching button allows the user to take control of the main display, switching between inputs is available when working with a HDBaseT receiver using RS-232 commands.