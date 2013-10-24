Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic Screens Featured at Frankfurt Auto Show

At the Frankfurt Auto Show, top automobile companies from around the world got together to show the changes that their latest technologies and design have brought to people's lives.



P1.9 Ultra HD LED Screens from Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic were featured at the event this year.In traditional auto shows, celebrations, or stage performances, people often chose the P6 display screen, according to Shenzhen Leyard. In recent years, high-end rental companies have begun choosing P4 so as to enhance the screen resolution because of the development of industrial technology in LED screens. Nevertheless, even P4 cannot solve the contradiction that the screen is limited by the size and high resolution of the screen. Leyard’s 1.9 HD screens have broken through the technical bottleneck, making full HD and 4K possible. Germany LANG company has purchased one 4K P1.9 screen from Leyard for a top international event, and Mercedes-Benz used it at the Frankfurt Auto Show.