Atlona's Ilya Khayn Receives Young AV Professionals Award

Atlona's president and CEO, Ilya Khayn, has been recognized with a 2013 InfoComm Young AV Professional Award.



Created to acknowledge current InfoComm members less than 35 years of age who have achieved outstanding success in the AV industry, the award recognizes Khayn's professional success and industry achievements in the areas of innovation, technology, and engineering.

Born in Russia, Khayn founded Atlona in 2003 with his brother, Michael Khain. Two years after moving to the U.S., he has steered the company to steady growth by keeping it focused on catering to constantly changing industry requirements, providing the best possible service, and offering optimal support to customers. With a background in mechanical engineering and a steadfast capacity to drive innovation, Khayn has helped make Atlona a leading provider of innovative connectivity solutions to the AV and IT markets — providing award-winning products for a diverse range of residential and commercial AV and IT applications.