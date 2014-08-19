Kramer Launches New Category Cable

The What: Kramer Electronics' BC-HDKat6a cable was designed for use in the pro AV industry. Building on the success of Kramer’s extremely popular, high-performance BC-DGKat623 category cable, the new BC-HDKat6a cable has been built to the same exacting standards and offers virtually identical performance in tests with 4K signals.

Kramer Electronics BC-DGKat623 cable

The What Else: Kramer’s BC-DGKat623 cable works flawlessly with Kramer’s unique DGKat twisted pair technology. Similarly, the new BC-HDKat6a cable has been engineered to deliver the same level of high performance when used with HDBaseT signals. HDBaseT has become a very popular method for the long distance transmission of today’s digital AV signals, and now there is a competitively priced cable from Kramer designed specifically for this use.

With the introduction of the BC-HDKat6a cable, Kramer now offers the industry two outstanding cables for carrying digital video including HDBaseT signals, both with incredible performance. Kramer cables ensure reliable installations that benefit both dealer/integrators and end-users.



The Bottom Line: Kramer Electronics category cable recently outperformed competitive cables from several high-profile industry manufacturers in the Redband Radio and AVNation independent InfoComm 2014 Cable Challenge. In testing 4K signals sent via HDBaseT transmitters and receivers, Kramer’s cable achieved the best performance registering measurements of 0.362, 0.482 and 0.362 errors per billion in three successive tests utilizing a Quantum Data 980 test generator. Utilizing the same set up, competitor’s cables measured from 0.845 to 14.468 errors per billion. Additionally, the BC-HDKat6a was tested and accredited in an Alliance Recognized Testing facility, met the requirements set by HDBaseT Alliance and therefore work perfectly with HDBaseT devices.